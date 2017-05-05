Stanley Bashen

Lewisburg-Stanley “Keith” Bashen, 73, passed away Sunday, Apr. 23, 2017, at the Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg.

Keith was born Nov. 15, 1943, in Oyster Bay, NY, the son of Stanley Charles and Ruth Smith Bashen.

He was a member of Old Stone Presbyterian Church, a U.S. Marine Veteran and a retired engineer with Greenbrier Tech. Services in Ronceverte.

Surviving Keith are his wife, Patricia Ferrell Bashen; sons, Christopher Bashen and wife Melissa of Chicago, IL and Robbie Shumate of Chicago, IL.

Upon his request he will be cremated with a memorial service to be held at a later date.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society at http://www.cancer.org.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.