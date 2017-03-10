St. Patrick’s Day festivities go into weekend with Celtic Knot Race

The residential streets of downtown Lewisburg will be the site again this year for High Rocks’ Celtic Knot 5K/10K races Saturday, Mar. 18. The family-friendly event gives participants the option to run or walk the twists and turns down quiet streets, offering an intimate look at the cool little town while jump starting their fitness goals for 2017.

Last year, approximately 150 runners and walkers made their way through historic downtown neighborhoods and then climbed to the Confederate Cemetery in a course reminiscent of a Celtic knot. The race route goes through the Graham Addition: around Church, McElheny, Court, Graham, First, Frazier, Lafayette, Second and Jefferson streets. Motorists are advised to use caution when approaching the event course. Runners and walkers should be off the course at 11:30 a.m.

This year, the West Virginia Lottery selected the Celtic Knot for their Road Race Program, so participants age 18 and older will receive complimentary scratch-off tickets and a cinch bag. Registration and check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. in front of Carnegie Hall, and the race starts at 10 a.m. Pre-registration for the 5K is $20 and for the 10K is $25. Kids 10 and under can compete in the 1K for $10. Register by visiting www.aptiming.com/401. Awards will be given at 11:45 a.m. at the Irish Pub on Washington Street. Prizes will be awarded to fastest overall, largest team, fastest team and age-group finishers.

The Celtic Knot, now in its 11th year, is a fundraiser benefitting The Hub, a youth café and High Rocks program located in downtown Lewisburg. High Rocks Educational Corporation is a nonprofit, youth leadership organization that serves Pocahontas, Greenbrier and Nicholas Counties. Its mission is to educate, empower and inspire young people in West Virginia. High Rocks programs support youth to become leaders in their communities and to help make a difference in their world here and beyond. For more information about High Rocks or The Hub, visit www.highrocks.org or call 304-653-4891.