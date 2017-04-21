Spartans triumph over Shady Spring Tigers in 8-4 victory

By Mason E. Haynes

Wednesday evening was a furious competition for the boys Greenbrier East Spartan baseball team as they defeated the Shady Spring Tigers in a conquering 8-4 match.

At the beginning of the game there were some high points of the Spartan players performing well. Around the second inning Spartan no. 33 Dylan Michaels strongly defended third base while no. 2 Levi Long came in as good backup pitcher to support the team.

There were also visitors from the away team who quickly took notice of how well the Spartans were prepared against their competition. Sean Lilly is a resident from the opposing team who gave his thoughts and comments of how the game was turning.

“I think it’s a beautiful day for baseball. Greenbrier East on a high right now and Shady’s got to get on that high,” he said.

The start of the game was neck-and-neck as both teams fought for points. However, the fourth inning was the most exciting part of the game. Spartan no. 15 Hunter Weis managed to strike the ball on his turn to bat and succeeded to first base. Shortly afterwards the rest of the Spartans followed swinging the ball just like Weis which allowed the team to gain two successful home runs.

Curtis Byers is a native of Greenbrier County who believes the team is steadily improving after each game they have against their competitors.

“The kids seem to be playing well and both youth teams are playing well,” Byers said. “We’ve got a young team that’s trying to come together before the season is over and hope that everything with the baseball team goes well.”

The Greenbrier East boys Spartan baseball team will play their next home game against the James Monroe Mavericks on April 24.