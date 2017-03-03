Softball Underway at Greenbrier East

Matt Lemons, Greenbrier East’s softball coach, had his first day of practice Monday, Feb.27. Thirty-four girls came out for the practice.

“We lost Bella Coles and Lexi Tincher (to graduation),” says Lemons. “They’ll be hard to replace. But we should be solid this year. We have plenty of starters coming back, four or five of them are seniors. We don’t have a lot of size, but there’s plenty of speed here.”

The team finished 25-9 last year, just one game short of making the state playoffs. No Greenbrier East team has ever made it to the playoffs, and Lemons hopes this will be the year. The first scrimmage is against Covington on March 10. There will be another scrimmage the 14th at James Monroe; the first game is Oak Hill, at home, on Friday, March 17.

Lemons said he will make cuts the first week of practice, trimming the roster from 34 to about 24. “Cuts are the hardest part,” says Lemons. “All of these girls can play. You’re going to send someone home who can help you. But we have to do it. We only get so many uniforms, and if we have too many players, then some will never get on the field.”