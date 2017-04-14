Rescue squads receive donations during emergency simulation event

Rural Health Initiative (RHI) and Emergency Medicine Club hosted an educational simulation event the end of March.

Members of the Lewisburg, Alderson, and Fairlea fire departments along with Greenbrier County EMS, HealthNet, West Virginia State Police and Adwell’s Towing participated in a vehicle extraction demonstration for medical students to understand what happens on the scene of an accident before a patient arrives at an emergency room. Hands-on demonstrations occurred with Kendrick Extrication Devices (K.E.D.), which are used to immobilize patients in a seated position and safely remove them from a vehicle.

Donations raised by the Emergency Medicine Club werepresented to the Lewisburg Fire Department and Greenbrier County EMS for $400 each. An additional $100 donation was given to Adwell’s Towing for providing the vehicles for the event.