Registration for summer classes at New River CTC is underway

Summer classes at New River Community and Technical College begin on Monday, May 22, and the deadline for registration is Thursday, May 11.

“Taking classes over the summer can help students get a head start on their college education, get ahead in their studies and give them concentrated time to focus on a specific subject area,” said Director of Enrollment Services Tracy Evans. “Each summer we have a number of students attending four-year institutions take advantage of our course offerings and take classes to transfer back to their school.”

New River CTC is offering general education classes, including algebra, economics, English, history, political science, psychology, sociology and statistics online, as well as classes such as English, math and speech at campus locations in Beaver, Lewisburg, Princeton and Summersville.

The New River CTC schedule for summer classes is posted online at http://www.newriver.edu.

To register for classes or for information about enrolling, call 1-866-349-3739 or email admissions@newriver.edu.