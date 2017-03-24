Caldwell – Raymond A. Bryant, 83, formerly of Clintonville, loving husband, father and grandfather, departed his earthly life to join his first wife and Heavenly Father, on Friday, Mar. 17, 2017.

Born Oct. 14, 1933, at Blue Sulphur Springs, he was a son of the late Teet A. and Nora M. Nalley Bryant.

Raymond was preceded in death by his first wife, Mildred, in 2003; brother, Robert in 1990, and infant sister, Rita Mae.

He was a lifelong resident of Greenbrier County; served in the US Army; was a retried coal miner; was a member of UMWA #1698; and was a member of the Crawley Baptist Church.

He is survived by his cunent wife, Eva, whom he married in 2004; his three children, Gerald and wife Donna of Durham, NC, Arlen and wife Diane of Ronceverte and Sherry and husband Tim Loudermilk of Mechanicsville, VA; brother, Roy M. Bryant and wife Rachel of Warren, OH; sisters, Ruby Bajnok of Newton Falls, OH, Romie and husband Bill Kellerman of Warren, OH and Rolena and husband Wayne McClain of Warren, OH; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life was held with family receiving friends and loved ones at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg on Tuesday evening, Mar. 21.

The funeral service was on Wednesday, Mar. 22 at the funeral home where Pastor Gay Stover officiated. Burial with Military Honors followed in Wallace Memorial Cemetery in Clintonville.

