The FirstEnergy Foundation surprised Rainelle Medical Center’s “Right from the Start” program in Rainelle with a special $5,000 donation as part of its “12 Gifts of the Season,” a new holiday giving initiative designed to support deserving community organizations.

Overall, 12 gifts were awarded – one in the each of the service areas for FirstEnergy’s 10 utilities, including Mon Power, and one each to organizations near the company’s nuclear and fossil generation operations.

“The donation was meant to bring added holiday spirit to an organization that does a lot of good year-round in the Mon Power area,” said Dee Lowery, president of the FirstEnergy Foundation. “Our goal was to create a new giving program focused on enhancing children’s services, or providing additional support for organizations facing a critical need during this time of year.”

Rainelle Medical Center’s “Right from the Start” program provides medical guidance, cribs, car seats and other necessities to the underserved and underprivileged mothers before and after babies are born. For information about the services available, go to www.communityhealthcenter.net/services.

The FirstEnergy Foundation is funded solely by FirstEnergy Corp. and provides support to non-profit, tax-exempt health and human services agencies; educational organizations; cultural and arts programs and institutions; and civic groups in areas served by FirstEnergy’s 10 electric operating companies and in areas where the company conducts business.