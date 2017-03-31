MountainHeart Child Care Resource and Referral Services, a program of MountainHeart Community Services Inc., will conduct a professional development session on Thursday, Apr. 6, at Workforce WV Career Center, Red Oak Shopping Center, Ronceverte, for all family day care providers, facility providers and day care center staff.

Other participants from the child care community and potential child care providers may also register to attend as long as seating is available.

“Understanding Children’s Behavior” will be the topic for the session held from 10 a.m. until 12 noon.

The professional development sessions meet the WV core competencies and state regulations for family day care providers, family day care facilities and day care centers. The professional development sessions are registered with the State Training and Registry System (STARS), provided by certified STARS instructors and child care providers registered on the Career Pathway will receive credit for attending. To receive a certificate of completion all participants must attend the full professional development session. There is no charge for the sessions. Pre-registration for the professional development sessions are required. You may register by logging on to WVSTARS.org. You must have a STARS number to register. If school is cancelled in the county of the training due to inclement weather, the training will be cancelled. If a session is cancelled, registered participants will be notified. Child care providers are encouraged to attend MountainHeart professional development sessions in surrounding counties if professional development hours are needed.

MountainHeart Child Care Resource and Referral Services are funded through a grant from the Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Children and Families, Division of Early Care and Education since 1992. MountainHeart serves the following counties: Wyoming, McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, Fayette, Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Pocahontas, Webster, Braxton and Nicholas. Margaret Younce is the Program Director.