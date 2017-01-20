Preschool applications available online

Greenbrier County Schools is conducting ongoing enrollment for the Universal Pre-K program. The link to register can be found at www.greenbriercountyschools.org on the home page, under the Pre-k department, or on any of the school pages. Once the application is submitted, applicants will receive a phone call for follow up information and to schedule a time for developmental screenings.

Complete registration folders received by May 26 can expect a status letter to be mailed the first week of June. Please notify the Universal Pre-K office at 304-645-3505 if any information changes or to make an appointment for assistance completing an application.

Parents may contact Nancy Hanna, director of early childhood education, at 304-647-6486 with any questions.