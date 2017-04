Lexington photographer Ellen Martin will exhibit a collection of Magnolia hand-crafted, limited edition, platinum/palladium photographs at Carnegie Hall, Lobby Gallery, Lewisburg, May 5-June 24. Opening reception: May 5 at 5 p.m. Gallery hours: M-F 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Martin exhibits throughout the Shenandoah Valley and won first-place in photography 2015 and 2016 at the Bath County Art Show.