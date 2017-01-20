Lewisburg-Peggy Sue Ferguson (nee Rhodes) died peacefully on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, after a five month battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer.

Peggy is survived by her husband, Charles “Butch”; daughter, Kelli Cassidy of Wayne, WV; her grandchildren, Zachary Taylor Cassidy of Wayne, Jacob Scott Cassidy of Wayne, Alexis Renea McKee of Dublin, OH and Jackson Charles McKee of Dublin, OH; and her brother, Johnney Keith Rhodes of Charleston, WV.

Peggy was born June 30, 1948, in Gay, WV, to the late Elwood and Virginia Coffman Rhodes. She was a graduate of Ripley High School, a retired cosmetologist and a member of the First Baptist Church of Fairlea and had a strong faith that she carried everywhere with her.

Visitation was held at First Baptist Church of Fairlea, on Sunday, Jan. 15. The funeral was Monday, Jan. 16, at the church followed by a reception. Pastor Dallas Smith officiated the ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mitsy’s Wings, P.O. Box 1187, Lewisburg, WV 24901 or Peyton Hospice House, 1265 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

A very special thanks go to the community in-and-around Greenbrier County for their continued support over last few months. The support is and was a huge source of strength for the whole family.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

