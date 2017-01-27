North House to host Civil War book reading



The Greenbrier Historical Society will host a reading of selections from local author Courtney Smith’s Civil War era novel, “Lies: Based on True Stories,” on Jan. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the North House in downtown Lewisburg.

The event is free and open to all. The book will be on sale that day at a reduced price and proceeds will be donated to the Greenbrier Historical Society. In addition, Smith will sign purchased books and answer questions.

The program will feature six local actors who will read passages from the novel. Community members may stop in at any time to hear as many of the stories as they like. Included among the readers are Danny Boone and Bob Fisk. Both were members of the original cast in 2003 and 2004 when “Lies” was performed as a play. They will tell the stories of two different Union soldiers: Boone will portray Captain James Tobin, a handsome and charming surgeon, while Fisk will present Sergeant Ephraim Richter, a battle-hardened spy. Also appearing are Jay Jones as Hartwell Finney, a free man of color and the family handyman, and Courtney Susman, education director for Greenbrier Valley Theatre (GVT), as Orpha McClung, a frivolous gossip. The cast will be rounded out by two GVT students who will portray the heroine Caroline Anderson and the quirky nine-year-old Sally Anderson.

“Lies: Based on True Stories” is a compilation of the testimony of six surviving witnesses to an incident that occurred in 1863. Elmhurst, the majestic brick house along the Greenbrier River in Caldwell was ransacked and her outbuildings were burned. Readers are invited to examine and discover the truth among the lies.

Although the book is historical fiction, it includes information and anecdotes about real people, places, and events. Some of this information was garnered from interviews with local people. Other facts were compiled from research at the Greenbrier Historical Society.

For more information, please call the Greenbrier Historical Society at 304-645-3398.