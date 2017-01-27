New winter coats distributed by local knights

A total of 476 new boys’ and girls’ winter coats were distributed in five counties affected by the floods of June 23 through the Alleghany Highlands Council 8689 Knights of Columbus.

The coats were donated by the Martinsburg Knights of Columbus Council with additional coats donated by the Clarksburg Council of K of C.

Additional coats were distributed to Pocahontas and Monroe counties through the Family Resource Network in both and in the flood ravaged White Sulphur Springs, Rainelle, Rupert, and Richwood areas through the public schools and church distribution centers in the communities.

“All the coats were distributed well before the Christmas observances, with 116 going to children attending White Sulphur Springs Elementary School, following the guidelines of the back-pack snack program,” said Perk Berry of White Sulphur Springs, grand knight of the Alleghany Highlands Council 8689, who added, “Too many children would have gone with a winter coat had it not been for the generosity of the brother Knights in the Martinsburg and Clarksburg Council.”

In addition, the Alleghany Highlands Council collected and distributed several hundred pounds of “gently used” winter coats, hats, gloves, scarfs and toboggans in Greenbrier and Monroe counties.

“We still have a long way to go in the flood recovery effort, and our Council urges Knights everywhere to support such programs as Project Peaceful Slumber, which provides up to three beds, mattresses, box springs, pillows, sheets, and blankets to each new home or rebuilt home for flood victims statewide and Neighbor Helping Neighbor program which provides new or rebuilt homes free of charge for flood victims,” Berry said.