New Voices Festival a family affair

Greenbrier Valley Theatre (GVT), the State Professional Theatre of West Virginia, proudly presents New Voices Play Festival 2017, a community celebration of live theatre.

The festival will showcase eight ten-minute plays and will run Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. with a The festival is appropriate for age 12 and over.

Tickets are $16 for general admission, $13 for seniors (60+) and $10 for children/students. For tickets or more information, call GVT’s box office at 304-645-3838 or visit www.gvtheatre.org.

The New Voices Play Festival has always been an event that brings families and friends out to support each other. This year’s New Voices takes that a step further, featuring a play starring mother Mary Baldwin and daughter Stella Baldwin in “Lean in With Liz!” by Rachel Bublitz.

“It has been such a wonderful experience,” Baldwin said about performing alongside her daughter. “When I did theater in high school, I could have never imagined sharing the stage with my daughter one day.”

Both mother and daughter have experience performing on the GVT stage. This will be Mary’s third year in New Voices, and Stella has a long history in the after-school drama program.

With the chemistry already there between mother and daughter, it was easier for them to bring these dynamic characters to life.

“I think having someone you know well on stage makes the whole experience different. I think you feel free to take more chances. Especially in such a short play with limited rehearsal time,” said the mother of three.

With New Voices just a few short days away, Mary and Stella are ready to bring their characters to the stage.