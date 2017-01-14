Mount View boys fall to Spartans

By Mark Robinson

The Greenbrier East boys basketball team defeated visiting Mount View Christian Academy Wednesday evening, 77-47. With a great deal of athleticism and speed, Mount View might have been expected to provide more of a test, but they couldn’t find a way to connect passes in the first half, and the shots weren’t falling for them in either half, as they shot a poor 30% from the floor.

Seth Brown, East’s point guard, scored 26 points, to lead both teams. Evan Canterbury had four blocked shots. Mount View did a fairly good job handling East’s press, though there weren’t many fast breaks that resulted in layups. When the ball crossed mid-court, they usually set up their half court offense and worked the ball for a shot. They had some size inside, but the big men weren’t scoring most of the points. Only one player for Mount View shot better than 50%; that was Aarie Gross, shooting three of five.

For East, Jasiah Rawls hit an impressive five of six shots. Cory Beswick hit six of nine, and Nathan Lemons three of four.

The score at the end of the first quarter was 21-5.

Coach Jim Justice said after the game, “This was a real basketball team here tonight, and we took them all to pieces. We played good defense. We changed a lot of our defenses. Did you see how may diamond three, 1-3-1, a 2-3, they were confused with that. They have a good team, and we just jumped them. This team really believes. They believe in one another, and they believe in me.”

Forward Evan Canterbury, “We came out slow, but in the second quarter we picked it up. We like to get 40 shots in a half, but in the first half we just got 27. They had some good size inside, some strength.”

The boys next home game is Jan. 21 against Washington High School.

Mount View Christian Academy is located in Welch in McDowell County.

(Photo by Mark Robinson)

Nethaniel Patton works the ball in the corner during a game against Mount View Christian Academy Wednesday evening. East won the game, 77-47.