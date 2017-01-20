Miluk’s ‘Mat’ ters 1.21.17

We are the Covington War of Wrestlers TEAM CHAMPIONS!

We are so proud of the way that our wrestlers competed on Saturday. Of our 14 weight classes, we had nine CHAMPIONS, four runner-ups and a third place. That’s pretty dominant. On top of that, we also took our “Green Team” (J.V.), and they finished higher than two other varsity teams. Our CHAMPIONS and place-winners were Cameron Zobrist (1st), Cayden Hoover (1st), Andre Escobedo (1st), Levi Hobbs (1st), Jacob Hefner (1st), Leslie Campbell (1st), Jacob Thomas (1st), Ethan Asbury (1st), Aaron Davis (1st), Waymon Browning (3rd), Zach Mullins (2nd), Logan Evans (2nd), Owen Quinn (2nd) and Zach Enox (2nd). Also, Alex Zimmerman (3rd), Liam Leaseburge (3rd), Wiley Byers (4th) and Jarrett Bennett (4th) placed for the Green Team. It was a fun tournament and we enjoyed the fan support that came out to watch us. It was nice to be close to home. Thank you to everyone!

TRIVIA: We are blessed to have five tremendous seniors on the team this year. Can you name them?

Upcoming events and highlights:

We will be in Strasburg, VA, on Saturday, Jan. 21, for their 14th annual Duals Tournament. There will be eight Virginia and Pennsylvania state-ranked teams there. We will be leaving on Friday and going to a wrestling clinic by a national champion while working out the night before. It will be a fun atmosphere with a college feel to the experience. The head coach is a friend of mine from my days at St. Edwards up in Cleveland. He has coached many All-Americans. The Green Team will be wrestling at PikeView on Saturday. That tournament starts at 10 a.m.

Next week is “RIVAL WEEK.” We will wrestle at Beckley on Thursday (6:30) and at Greenbrier West on Friday (7 p.m.). Please come out and support us.

SAVE THE DATE: Regional Championships at Beckley on Feb. 18.

E.G.M.S. UPDATE: Good luck to all our wrestlers going to the WSAZ Tournament. We have four wrestlers seeded in the toughest middle school tournament of the season.

Eastern Greenbrier Wrestling Club: Dr. Fisher and Carl Godby continue to give their time, energy and resources into establishing a successful youth program. Thank you guys very much and the others that consistently help you.

TRIVIA ANSWER: The five seniors on the team this year are Ethan Asbury, Cheyenne Banton, Andre Escobedo, Logan Evans and Zach Enox. The next time that you go to the Spartan gym, look up on the wall and you will see their banner. Great students working harder each day to be better people.