Maxwelton Ruritans welcome new member, Special Olympics delegation



The Maxwelton Ruritan Club welcomed Gary Wallace as a new member during the March meeting, and also John Miller, Jr. and Johnna Miller spoke to the club about the Greenbrier County Special Olympics program in the area.

John Miller said that they currently have 25-30 active athletes and 60-80 members total and the teams will be traveling to Charleston soon for the summer games. The club gave a donation to help with the expenses of traveling. Johnna Miller showed the members her medals that she won recently in Morgantown. The Greenbrier County Special Olympics are always looking for volunteers; their website is greenbriercountyspecialolympics.com.

The Maxwelton Ruritan Club meets the foruth Thursday of each month at the Henning Church of God on Vago Road. The dinner meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Like and share the club’s new Facebook page.