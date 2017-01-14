Matilda McGuire Lawson

Alderson -Matilda McGuire “Tillie” Lawson, 94, passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at the Brier Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Ronceverte, following a short illness.

Born Nov. 2, 1922, at Renick, she was the daughter of the late George P. and Lura Izora Christian McGuire. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louie Robley Lawson; her sister, Evelyn Horn; and three brothers, Bradford McGuire, Elton McGuire and Perry McGuire.

Mrs. Lawson was a former bookkeeper, and later in life a homemaker. She also served as a Democratic poll worker at the Alderson precinct for many years. She was a 1940 graduate of Renick High School, Renick, and attended Bluefield Business College in Bluefield. Mrs. Lawson was a member of the Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church in Alderson, where she was a member of the United Methodist Women’s Heritage Circle, served on various church committees over the years, and was very active in all church activities. She loved her church. She loved to knit and travel, but above all, Mrs. Lawson was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Survivors include: daughter, Sharon Ann Lawson Ramsey and husband Kenneth of Columbia, SC; son, Louie Robley “Bobby” Lawson, Jr., of Alderson; two granddaughters, Lura Raina Ramsey Lazarus and husband Patrick of Tullahoma, TN and Jennifer Sue Lawson Ellison of Princeton; three great-grandchildren, Atlanta Renee Lazarus of Tullahoma, TN, Patrick Ramsey Lazarus of Tullahoma, TN and Matthew Blake Ellison of Princeton; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Friday, Jan. 13, at 11 a.m. at the Lobban Funeral Home Chapel, Alderson, with the Rev. Sam Groves and Pastor Rick Duncan officiating. Burial will follow in the Morningside Cemetery, Renick.

Friends called Thursday evening, Jan. 12, at the funeral home.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Pat Lazarus, Patrick Lazarus, Kenneth Ramsey, Matthew Ellison, John Crawford and Mike Horn.

For those considering an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Lawson’s memory to the Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 477, Alderson, WV 24910.