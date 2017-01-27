Manchin applauds President Trump’s executive order on Keystone XL Pipeline

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) this week issued the following statement on President Trump’s executive order advancing construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline.

“What this country needs is more jobs, and that is why I have always been a proponent of the Keystone XL Pipeline and was an original cosponsor of legislation approving the Keystone XL Pipeline project. As I’ve said before, we must address the critical issues of moving America toward energy independence, while continuing to foster job growth and economic prosperity. Multiple studies have shown that the Keystone XL pipeline is a job creator and would limit our dependence on foreign oil and transported oil in the most environmentally-friendly way possible. The pipeline will help us reach these goals as we partner with one of our strongest allies, Canada. With a majority of Americans in support of the Keystone XL pipeline’s construction, I’m glad we are finally moving forward with this important project.”