Sinks Grove-Linda Sue Montgomery, 69, departed from this world for her heavenly home Friday, May 12, 2017, after a brave and difficult fight with cancer. She fought with the dignity and tenacity that she lived her life with every day.

Linda was born Sept. 20, 1947, in Alderson. Linda was preceded by her father; grandmother, Lillie Lee Fields; grandfather, William E. Fields; uncles, Howard Fields, Lawrence Fields and Lonnie Fields; and aunts, Mable Smith, Ruth Altare and Rachel Rookstool, all of Alderson.

She is survived by her husband, James Montgomery; mother, Dolly Fields Graziani and beloved dog, Dixie; sisters, Patty Collins, Nancy Wardwell (Steve), Cindy Gizesky, (Terry), Danielle Stone (Damom) and Janie Graziani (Fred); brothers, Dominick Graziani (Jina) and John Graziani (Tim); stepdaughter, Jamie Leigh Montgomery-Torellas; and stepson, James Montgomery II; three grandchildren, Lilly, Koa and Cypress; 11 cousins, including Peggy Maki, Judy Epstein, Jay Rookstool, Brenda Howard, Ronnie Smith, Mary Ruth Patton, Rick Altare, Dixie Block and Larry Wayne Fields; seven nieces; and one nephew.

Linda was an avid animal lover who worked to rescue animals wherever she was needed. The family asks in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal shelter or adopt a pet and help carry on Linda’s passion for her “furbabies.”

Services pending.