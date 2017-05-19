Lewisburg helps clean up Rainelle after flood

Rainelle Mayor Andy Pendleton visited the City of Lewisburg recently to thank Lewisburg Mayor John Manchester and Lewisburg Public Works employee Gary Winebremmer for Lewisburg’s help in providing their street sweeper after the June 2016 flood to help clean up downtown Rainelle.

Mayor Manchester stated: “Rainelle was devastated by the June 23 flood and Mayor Pendleton has worked nonstop to bring her community back. She came into my office some months back to ask if we could help sweep the streets downtown. The City of Lewisburg sent Gary Winnebremmer over with our street sweeper to help out. Gary did a great job and we are all pleased to help a neighboring city in need. And if she runs into a pinch again, we will help again,” he added.