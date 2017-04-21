Lewisburg development projects highlight meeting

At the Tuesday night Lewisburg City Council meeting, Zoning Officer Chuck Smith reported on three large construction developments from the planning commission. One project is the Enterprise Rent-A-Car concession, which has relocated from the Greenbrier Valley Airport to a site on North Jefferson Street. The site plan will include a maintence area, business office and a car wash.

A second development is the expansion of Morgan Manor on Austin Street. The new owners will add seven feet to two sides of the three-story brick apartment building, Smith said. Residents will be moved from section to section in the structure as the $2.5 million renovation and expansion project proceeds. The project is expected to take one year to complete.

A third project, presented by new owners, Lee Street Partners, proposes that the former Lewisburg High School and Elementary School buildings be renovated as apartments, efficiencies and arts-related business spaces, Smith said. Phase one of the project will focus on developing 19 efficiency units, each measuring 400 square feet. A later phase two will center on building 15 one-bedroom apartments, according to Smith’s report. He said the housing units would be marketed to WVSOM students.

In other business: