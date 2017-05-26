Downtown Lewisburg celebrates summer with First Fridays after Five on Friday, June 2. Join the fun – live music, art events, gourmet tastings, refreshments, children’s story time and more! First Friday events are all free to the public from 5-8 p.m. Everyone is welcome!

It’s summer time and that means Live Outdoor Music. Performing in the city Green Space is Black King Coal, featuring Allan Sizemore on guitar, harmonica, drums and vocals.

WV Fine Artisans invites you to see artists Rose Dobbins and Pamela Gatens in action. They will be painting, using pastels and acrylics. (1042 Washington Street East, 667-0320)

Greenbrier Valley Quarterly hosts their annual reception, sponsored by City National Bank, at Harmony Ridge Gallery. The Quarterly recognizes some of the Greenbrier Valley flood recovery efforts as highlighted in their most recent issue. (886 Washington Street West, 645-4333)

Sample the complimentary new stuffed focaccia at Blackwell’s. (830 Jefferson Street South, 645-6159)

Stop by the Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center to peruse two special “Art in the Valley” exhibits. “Clay: Form and Surface” will feature the works of adult students who have studied pottery at Carnegie Hall. Juried works will include bowls, cups, plates and a variety of sculptures. Several of the artists will be present. Also, enjoy the watercolor collection of artist and teacher Sharon Johnson titled “A World of Color.” Johnson will be in the center to greet visitors and talk about the inspiration for her paintings. Strum Sum Band will have you tapping your toes with familiar tunes. Representatives from the Ronceverte River Festival will be on hand to sell the ever-popular Rubber Ducky tickets and stop by the Alderson Hospitality House table to take a chance on a homemade quilt and learn about their mission. (905 Washington Street West, 645-1000)

Olives, olive oils, cheeses, wines and more are all being compared and sampled at Bella. Stop by and learn what makes the perfect hors d’oeuvres platter. (1017 Washington Street East, 520-4921)

Edith’s Store showcases locally owned Daniel’s Maple Syrup. Brandon Daniels will be at the store offering samples of his delicious pure maple syrup and explaining how it’s made and its many health benefits. Come by to sample a local tasty treat and discover a special offer! (1035 Washington Street East, 645-7998)

The Front Porch welcomes James McClendon to their staff. Join them for complimentary refreshments and wine to celebrate. (1146 Washington Street East, 645-4454)

Love Child holds Children’s Story Time at 5:30 p.m. with refreshments. (933 Washington Street West, 520-4934)

Herding Cats performs at Plants Etc. (846 Jefferson Street South, 645-6910)

The Irish Pub’s own Patrick O’Flaherty will perform Celtic music from 4:30-8:30 p.m., and then at 9 p.m., local duo Rivertown Gypsies will play some bluesy rock until midnight. (1030 Washington Street East, 645-7386)

Top off your evening with a stop at The Asylum for DJ Byson from 10 p.m.-1 a.m. and explore the June cocktail list. (399 Randolph Street East, 681-318-3515)

As you stroll around town, pop in to some of your favorite restaurants, bars and shops. All of these folks are open until 8 p.m. or later: Amy’s Cakes & Cones, Blackwell’s, Bella, Brick House Antiques, Del Sol Cantina, Edith’s Store, Food & Friends, The Front Porch, Greenbrier County CVB, Harmony Ridge Gallery, High Country Boutique, Hill and Holler, General Lewis Inn, The Irish Pub, Love Child, Patina, Plants Etc., Show Your Colors, Stardust Café, Studio 40, Suzanne P. Hancock Interiors, The Asylum, The French Goat, The Livery Tavern, Washington Street Gallery, Wolf Creek Gallery, WV Fine Artisans and Yarid’s.

First Fridays after 5 takes place all year long, except January, in downtown Lewisburg with shops, galleries and restaurants open until 8 p.m. serving complimentary refreshments and entertainment. For more information go to http://www.downtownlewisburg.com, Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/lewisburgwv, or call 304-645-4333.