Dear Editor:

We had many conversations with senators and delegates yesterday (Ed. note: at the Marijuana Lobby Day at the State Capitol).

However, Summers County’s Delegate Cooper’s treatment of two constituents was uncivil and reprehensible.

These two ladies did not deserve being shouted at and verbally abused by their elected official.

Delegate Cooper needs to be remember that this is a democracy.

Gregg Wingo

Lewisburg