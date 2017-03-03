Kitchen remodeling project complete in preparation for St. Patrick’s Dinner

“The kitchen remodeling project is complete and we are going back to the original way of preparing and serving the St. Patrick’s corned beef and cabbage dinner for which we have become so well known,” announced Mary Ford Fisk Thompson, chairman of the longest running St. Patrick’s observance in the Greenbrier Valley.

The last few years, short cuts were taken while the kitchen could not be used but Thompson found the “How to prepare and present the St. Patrick’s Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner,” a guide begun at the first St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church dinner in 1979 by Thompson’s parents, Anne Ford and the late Kelly Ford, staunch members of the Altar and Rosary Society as the late Ann Johnson, Betty Ford, Mr. and Mrs. Al McHale, and dozens of other deceased members of the parish.

The $46,000 remodeling project has been spread over four years and affected the annual dinner each year.

This year’s dinner will be Thursday, Mar. 16, “since we Catholics do not eat meat on Fridays in the Lenten season” and will be served in the parish hall as well as orders to go in the parking lot behind the Ronceverte church.