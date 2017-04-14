James Reed Lovell

Neola – James “Jim” Reed Lovell, 75, passed away Wednesday, Apr. 12, 2017, at his home in Neola.

Jim was born June 16, 1941, in Monterey, VA, the son of the late John Marshall Lovell and Virginia Maranda McArthur Goldsmith.

He grew up on Long Island, NY, when he went into the Army. He retired from being a steam fitter from the largest psychiatric hospital in the world, Pilgrim State Psychiatric Hospital Center, Brentwood, NY. He then moved to Neola where he started his own business, J&R Plumbing. After closing his business be enjoyed camping, motorcycling and enjoying life with his animals tame or wild. He was a Christian of the Baptist faith.

Preceding him in death, other than his parents, were his first wife, Rosalie Ann (Azzard) Lovell in 1993; his only brother, Charles Marshall Lovell in 1999; nephew, Scott Charles Lovell; and daughter-in-law, Diane Marie (Hoke) Lovell in 2000.

Those left to cherish his memory are: his wife of 20 years, Patty Lee (Sifers) Lovell; his extra special “adopted’’ daughter, Ann Watlington of Charlotte, NC; an extra special friend, Cristie Dawson of Neola; along with special nieces and nephew of his wife’s side of the family; a son, John Lovell and granddaughter Ashley Lovell of North Carolina; and daughter, Cheryl Lovell, and granddaughter Daniel Russo of New York.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 15, in the Greenbrier Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, Lewisburg, with Pastor John Kelly officiating. Interment will follow in Greenbrier Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations of sympathy may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.