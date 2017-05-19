Organ Cave-James E. Brooks, 82, passed away Monday, May 15, 2017, at Organ Cave.

James was born May 29, 1934, in Alderson and was the son of the late Marshall Kessler and Garnette Hoylman Brooks.

James served our country for two years in the U.S. Army in Germany. He sharted his working career in August of 1960 with Virginia Electric and Power Co. in Petersburg, VA, then continued with VEPCO at Possom Point, South Hill, VA, and Chase City, VA, before coming back to West Virginia in 1972 to work with VEPCO here and retiring in 1996. James was an electrician at the State Fair of WV for 30 years. He was a past President for the Ronceverte Lions Club in 1992. He was an avid bowler, bowling on Monday and Friday night leagues.

Preceding James in death, other than his parents, were his wife of 55 years, Marie Brooks in 2015; son-in-law, Bobby Brooks; sisters, Charlotte Boyce, Louise Stine, Anna Mae Jones, Linda Sullivan, Helen Napier and Katherine Dawson; brothers, Frank, Andrew, Willard, Jackie, Charles, Ray and Billy.

Those left to cherish his memory are: his daughters, Cynthia May and husband Craig and Velette Brooks both of Organ Cave; grandsons, Cory May, Anthony May and Jeremy Brooks; great-granddaughter, Emma May; sisters, Faye Brown and husband Jink of Ronceverte and Margie Furry of Fairlea; brother, Kenney Brooks and wife Joy of Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be on Friday, May 19, at 1 p.m. at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg with Pastor James Kite officiating, with interment following in Greenbrier Memorial Gardens in Lewisburg. The family received family and friends Thursday evening, May 18, at the funeral home.

Those serving as pallbearers are: Andrew Brooks, Kevin Brown, Dave Lemons, Anthony May, Josh LaFon, Jimmy White and Beezle Arnold with Emma May as honorary pallbearer.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.