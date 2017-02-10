Lewisburg – At a young 67, Jack Hewitt died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, doing what he loved to do – skiing at Snowshoe.

He was born in Clarksburg, and moved to Richwood at the age of 7. He was a graduate of WVU with a B.A. in finance, and was a member of the Kappa Alpha fraternity, as well as Phi Bater Kapper. Jack was a 30-year resident of Lewisburg, where he was affiliated with Carnegie Hall, the Greenbrier Valley Theater, the Rotary Club, and many other organizations. He was the owner of Hewitt Insurance, where he proudly served the community and their needs.

Jack also loved to play tennis, water ski, travel, relax at the beach and was an avid reader. Most of all, he loved his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Neil, and mother, Dorothy, of Richwood.

He is survived by his best buddy and wife, Meg, and his son, Matthew, a student at the Medical College of Virginia; his baby brother, Gary and wife Katy of Richwood; nephew, Jay and wife Cinda of South Charleston; nieces, Carrie and husband David of Naples, FL and Alison and husband George of Huntington.

Aside from his family, he truly enjoyed his time with his friends, especially the Breakfast, Lunch and Martini crews.

We all know that Jack was such a special person, and he will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

In lieu of a service, a get-together will be held at a later date to celebrate his life. For those who would like to donate in his memory, he would have appreciated donations to Almost Heaven Golden Retriever Rescue. They may be sent through www.almostheaven-golden-retriever-rescue.org or mailed to P.O. Box 648, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.