Izzos honored as Volunteers of the Year

On Feb. 15, John Manchester, mayor of Lewisburg, signed a proclamation honoring Pat and Willa Izzo. They are this year’s recipients of Shepherd’s Center’s Community Service Award.

The luncheon to honor them is quickly approaching – Mar. 14 at noon at the Roland P. Sharp Alumni Center at WVSOM campus. This is always a great event and the highlight of the afternoon will be the presentation of the video on their life of service by the award winning videographer, B.J. Gudmundsson. It is not too late to get your tickets for the luncheon to honor Pat and Willa. Call the Shepherd’s Center office for details at 304-645-4196.

On Thursday, Mar. 2, the spring Adventures in Learning classes will begin. The Shepherd’s Center has added several new classes this session such as Everyday Gourmet, Faith in Action – After the Flood, to name a couple; plus they have past favorites such as Current Events, Creative Writing, and more. Lunch is prepared by various churches or organizations in the area.

For those of you living in Western Greenbrier County – Adventures in Learning held at the First Baptist Church in Rainelle will begin Mar. 22. Again, they are offering several new classes and a field trip is planned. They are happy to be back at the church after the devastation by the flood in June, 2016.

Shepherd’s Center just held the AARP Safe Driving Class for seniors with Troy Holbrook presenting the new condensed curriculum to a packed class. A second (possibly a third) class is planned. If you are interested in taking this class and lowering your automobile insurance, let them know. A class is also being considered for Western Greenbrier if there is enough interest. Please call the office if you would like more information on the driving classes and would like to register.

Please call the Shepherd’s Center office at 304-645-4196 for registration information for the Adventures in Learning Classes or if you would like to attend the CSA Luncheon.