Izzos earn Community Service Award

Shepherd’s Center Greenbrier Valley has announced their 2017 recipients of the Community Service Award.

This year’s award goes to Willa and Pat Izzo. For many years they have given of their time and talents to many organizations throughout the Greenbrier Valley.

Both graduated from Columbia University and worked as physical therapists until their retirement. Pat worked with Greenbrier Valley Physical Therapy and Willa with the Greenbrier County Schools. They were instrumental in founding the Master Gardeners of Greenbrier Valley and citizens have enjoyed the beautiful flower gardens throughout for years. Pat and Willa, along with their daughter Andrea and son-in-law Patrick, opened the Irish Pub in downtown Lewisburg. This has been the site of many events to help raise awareness and money for people and organizations throughout the valley.

Pat and Willa have both been a driving force with Shepherd’s Center. Pat served on the board of trustees and provided guidance in the early years of our growth and organization. He is now providing transportation and delivering Gwen’s Meals to recipients in the area. Pat will provide his service to help revive the “Handyman Services” with Shepherd’s Center. So many older adults need minor work and repairs done at their homes and just cannot do it themselves. Willa has taught the creative writing class for Adventures in Learning for a number of years and continues to be one of our most popular classes with requests to keep it on our schedule from session to session.

Willa keeps busy with her volunteer service at Greenbrier Valley Theatre, the federal prison camp, the Family Refuge Center, the annual Lewisburg Literary Festival and has been active in the Lewisburg Rotary Club.

They maintain close relationships with their four children and two grandsons, support their many friends, and keep one of the most beautiful gardens in the state at their home. Both Pat and Willa exemplify the essence of community service. Shepherd’s Center is honored to have them as the 2017 recipients of the Community Service Award.

Please join the Shepherd’s Center on Jan. 24 for their annual CSA Kickoff celebration to honor Pat and Willa at the Greenbrier Valley Theatre at 5 p.m. This will culminate with the Community Service Award Luncheon Mar. 14, where the organization will then debut the video life story of Willa and Pat by B.J. Gudmundsson, videographer.