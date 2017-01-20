Hundreds march to honor Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday

On Monday morning, mild temperatures led to a record number of attendees at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration and march in downtown Lewisburg.

Nearly 300 people, including students from High Rocks Academy, Greenbrier Episcopal School and Greenbrier County Schools, joined the march from Court Street and Randolph to the Lewisburg United Methodist Church on Washington and Lee streets.

The church then was host to the marchers, serving lunch from the Bakery on Court Street and music, dance and speeches from community members.

The Lewisburg march is the largest MLK Day celebration in West Virginia.