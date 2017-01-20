Published On: Fri, Jan 20th, 2017

Hundreds march to honor Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday

On Monday morning, mild temperatures led to a record number of attendees at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration and march in downtown Lewisburg.

Nearly 300 people, including students from High Rocks Academy, Greenbrier Episcopal School and Greenbrier County Schools, joined the march from Court Street and Randolph to the Lewisburg United Methodist Church on Washington and Lee streets.

The church then was host to the marchers, serving lunch from the Bakery on Court Street and music, dance and speeches from community members.

The Lewisburg march is the largest MLK Day celebration in West Virginia.

(Photo by Chloe Mansheim)
Grace Harbert stands with her sign

(Photo by Chloe Mansheim)
The crowd gathers on Court Street before the march. Roughly 300 marchers attended this year’s event.

(Photo by Chloe Mansheim)
Young marchers with their colorful signs

(Photo by Chloe Mansheim)
The crowd sings “We Shall Overcome” as they walk along Court Street towards Washington Street.

(Photo by Chloe Mansheim)
On Washington Street

(Photo by Chloe Mansheim)
Citizens young and old hit the streets

(Photo by Chloe Mansheim)
A banner honoring King in downtown Lewisburg