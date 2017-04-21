High Rocks helps students explore college options

High Rocks Educational Corporation, a nonprofit youth leadership organizationbased in Pocahontas County, takes a group of students on three to four college trips each year as a part of their college access program.

During the last week in March, High Rocks AmeriCorps members Liz Kammeyer and Emily Barrineau accompanied a group of young ladies on a three-day trip to visit Berea College, University of Kentucky, University of Louisville and Marshall University. The students received tours of each campus, including academic buildings, residence halls, recreation centers and dining halls. “It is important for students to tour colleges because they need to be happy, comfortable and safe in the place that they will be spending four or more years of their life,” Barrineau said.

Going to college after high school is a path in life that many students will make. With thousands of colleges to choose from it can be hard for students to narrow them down. There are many deciding factors that come into play when picking a school. Some of those factors include the courses of study available, cost of attending and distance from home. Most of this information can be found on the internet or by talking to people from the school, but it is hard for students to imagine themselves on campus without seeing it in person. That’s where the college access program at High Rocks can help. When asked what they would take away from the trip, one student replied, “I really got an idea of what I want in a college. I’m still unsure of where I want to go but now I know what I like and dislike. I’m more confident choosing a college.”

College trips are open to interested girls in 7th to 12th grade; space is limited. For more information about college trips and other opportunities available through High Rocks, email info@highrocks.org or call 304-653-4891.