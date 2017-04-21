GVT presents tragedy of love unfulfilled

Greenbrier Valley Theatre (GVT), in partnership with The Met: Live in HD, presents Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s tragedy of unrequited love “Eugene Onegin” on Saturday, Apr. 22 at 12:55 p.m.

The simulcast will run approximately 3 hours and 45 minutes with two intermissions. Dr. James Caplinger, from the University of Charleston, will give a complimentary lecture beginning at 12:15 p.m.

Tickets are $18 for general admission, $14 for seniors and $10 for children/students. For tickets or more information, call GVT’s Box Office at 304-645-3838 or visit www.gvtheatre.org.

Peter Mattei stars as the title character, a man who doesn’t realize what he’s got until it’s too late, alongside Anna Netrebko reprising her role as the love-struck Tatiana. Also in the cast is Alexey Dolgov as Eugene Onegin’s treacherous friend Lenski, Elena Maximora as Tatiana’s sister Olga and Štefan Kocán, who portrays Prince Gremin. Robin Ticciati, Glyndebourne Festival Opera Music Director, will conduct the production.

“One of the opera world’s current handful of true box office stars, [Netrebko] returned to the role of Tatiana for the first time here since 2013. Judging by the public’s roaring ovation at her curtain call, it’s been way too long a wait … Tatiana has developed into one of Netrebko’s very best roles, rich in light and shade of acting detail and showing off a warm, calm radiance in the voice.” —New York Observer

Netrebko has portrayed Tatiana in Tchaikovsky’s tragedy three times in the past, with the Met in 2013, at Vienna State Opera and at the Bavarian State Opera. Other roles include the title characters from “Manon Lescaut” as well as another Tchaikovsky piece, “Iolanta.” Her impressive résumé also includes “War and Peace,” “Il Trovatore” and “Macbeth,” and her upcoming performances include title roles in Verdi’s “Aida” and Puccini’s “Tosca.”