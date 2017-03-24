GVT presents ‘Idomeneo’ live in HD

Greenbrier Valley Theatre (GVT), in partnership with The Met: Live in HD, presents “Idomeneo,” Mozart’s tragedy of a love torn apart by war, on Saturday, Mar. 25, at 12:55 p.m.

The simulcast will run approximately 4 hours and 10 minutes with two intermissions. James Caplinger, from the University of Charleston, will give a complimentary lecture beginning at 12:15 p.m.

Tickets are $18 for general admission, $14 for seniors and $10 for children/students. For tickets or more information, call GVT’s Box Office at 304-645-3838 or visit www.gvtheatre.org.

Matthew Polenzani stars as the title character alongside Alice Coote as his son Idamente and Nadine Sierra as his conflicted love Ilia. Also starring Elza van den Heever as Elettra, this masterpiece first seen in 1982 will be conducted by Met Music Director Emeritus James Levine.

Polenzani will star in his Met role debut. He has previously portrayed Idomeneo at the Teatro Regio di Torino, as well as the Royal Opera, Covent Garden. Coote, who will also be making her role debut, has been seen at the Met in “Le Nozze di Figaro,” “Hansel and Gretel” and “The Exterminating Angel.”