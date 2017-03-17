GVT presents ‘Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr.’

Greenbrier Valley Theatre (GVT) is set to present the Youth Education Program’s production of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr.” with music by Alan Menkin, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, book by Linda Woolverton, originally directed by Jess Roth, originally produced by Disney Theatrical Productions.

The classic musical runs Mar. 18 and Mar. 22-25, at 7 p.m. with a matinee performance on Sunday, Mar. 26, at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for general admission, $13 for seniors and $11 for children/students. For tickets or more information, call GVT’s Box Office at 304-645-3838 or visit www.gvtheatre.org.

Disney’s classic story is about a heartless, young prince cursed to live as a beast unless true love can break the spell. With the help of enchanted servants Lumiere, Mrs. Potts, Chip and Cogsworth, will the Beast earn the love of Belle and save them all? The family-friendly favorite features the popular songs “Be Our Guest,” “Something There” and “Beauty and the Beast,” and over 40 students.

GVT’s Education Program has opened up the world of theater to students, teaching them everything about building a production. Lights, sound, sets, costumes and much more are integral to every show, and it all happens behind the scenes.

Ashton Webb has been involved with GVT since she was in seventh grade. With three spring musicals already under her belt, the high school senior has worked backstage on “Seussical Jr.” and “Les Misérables: School Edition.”

Webb has found her love of theater lies behind the scenes and not in the spotlight. She will now add “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr.” to her résumé.

“I absolutely love seeing a show develop. I love being a part of the backstage magic that stitches a show together. Although performing is a rush, my heart’s in technical work,” the senior said.

Webb’s experience helping the tech crew has taught her a great deal about what makes a good show. She will be putting all that education to work for “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr.”

“For this show, I’ll be (assistant) stage manager. Mainly, this means I’ll help everything run as smoothly as possible. I’ve learned a lot about being as helpful as possible backstage,” Webb said. “My people skills have (gone) up tremendously since I did my first spring musical!”

Webb knows that her future lies in the technical side of theater and will be majoring in theater production after she graduates. The opportunities this young woman has been exposed to, and her confidence in her future, is an example of the impact GVT’s Education Program has on the students who participate.

GVT’s production of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr.” includes Stella Baldwin, Sophie Bowes, Addy Carr, Ella Carr, Charleigh Carter, Thomas Cornett, Christina Cullen, Sophia Gum, Maggie Hunter, Grace Johnson, Sarah Jones, Lillie King, Shaylen Lafferty, Kaelin Maro, Jacob Masters, Sarah Miller, Sydnee Miller, Emarya Montgomery, Kymberlyn Morgan, Stella Blue Neeley, Kylea Phillips, Jordan Reed, Lauren Rodgers, Khalil Samuels, Will Sarver, Sam Snyder, Sarah Stacy, Cora Taylor, Jameson Vance, Emma Vass, Ryan Vaughan, Kaley Vestal, Olivia Voltaggio, Zenya Walters, B’Launa Westmoreland, Jed White, Isaiah Workman and Blaine Yates.