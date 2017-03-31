Greenbrier Tennis Showcase returns

Tickets for The Greenbrier Tennis Showcase, scheduled for June 2-5, at The Greenbrier’s Center Court at Creekside stadium are now on sale.

The third edition of one of the region’s most eagerly anticipated sporting events will feature an exhibition match between tennis legends Pete Sampras and Tim Henman, as well as exciting VIP experiences, player cocktail functions, tennis clinics and player autograph sessions.

Andrew Krasney, who serves as the emcee for some of the world’s largest tennis events, including the Miami Open, BNP Paribas Open and the U.S. Open, will emcee the match, scheduled for June 3 at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets for the lower bowl start at $100, with upper bowl seats starting at $35. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.greenbrier.com/tennisshowcase or call 1-855-536-8760.

“We’re excited to have Pete Sampras back with us, and we’re looking forward to providing Tim Henman with a wonderful experience at The Greenbrier,” said Jill Justice, president, The Greenbrier. “There’s no better venue to watch a match than Center Court at Creekside, and we look forward to having it packed with enthusiastic fans.”

Sampras, who serves as The Greenbrier Tennis Professional Emeritus, won 14 Grand Slam singles titles during his incredible career and was No. 1 in the world at year’s end for six consecutive years from 1993 through 1998. He has been a part of The Greenbrier Tennis Showcase since its inception.

“I can’t wait to return to The Greenbrier Tennis Showcase in June,” said Sampras. “I love this event, the resort and of course playing in front of my fans. The place has so much to offer from stunning trails, fly fishing, 11,000 acres of land and the beautiful golf courses, which is why I come back every year. I’m also looking forward to playing Tim Henman. He was always one of the toughest players to face on tour, so I expect a very competitive match.”

Henman was ranked as high as No. 4 in the world during his accomplished professional career, which spanned from 1992 through 2007. He won 496 career singles matches and 11 titles, reaching the semifinal round of a Grand Slam tournament six times. He will be playing at The Greenbrier for the first time.

“I am very excited to be playing at The Greenbrier for the first time in June,” said Henman, one of the top British tennis stars in recent history. “I have heard such great things about the event and the resort. I have had the opportunity to play Pete seven times while we were on tour, and I look forward to meeting him again on the court.”

The star-studded exhibition isn’t the only event included in The Greenbrier Tennis Showcase. On Sunday, June 4 and Monday, June 5, Sampras will host a clinic, giving tennis enthusiasts a chance to learn directly from one of the game’s all-time greats. The clinic will include six hours of instruction each day, as well as breakfast and lunch and a reception Sunday night. The cost of this once-in-a-lifetime clinic is $2,500 per person, and only 20 spots are available. To register, call The Greenbrier Tennis Center at 304-536-1110 Ext. 7185.