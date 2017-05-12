Greenbrier County Schools announce 2017-18 calendar

Greenbrier County students in grades one-12 will begin the 2017-18 school year on Thursday, Aug. 24. The first day of school for kindergarten students will be Thursday, Aug. 31, and preschool students will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Highlights of the 2017-18 school calendar, which was approved by the Greenbrier County Board of Education and the West Virginia Department of Education, include:

a full week Thanksgiving break for students (Nov. 20-24);

a full week of winter break (Dec. 25-29);

opportunity for a full week of spring break (Mar. 30 – Apr. 6) with Friday, Mar. 30, and Monday, Apr. 2, guaranteed. Dependent upon the number of school cancelations, Apr. 3-6 may be makeup days;

the last day for students is May 31, however, this date is subject to change if additional makeup days are required; and

the following holidays will be observed:

Labor Day – Sept. 4

Veteran’s Day – Nov. 10

Thanksgiving Day – Nov. 23

Christmas Day – Dec. 25

New Year’s Day – Jan. 1, 2018

Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday – Jan. 15, 2018

Primary Election Day – May 8, 2018

Memorial Day – May 28, 2018

The 2017-18 school calendar was developed in accordance with provisions of West Virginia State Code §18A-5-45; §18A-5A-5; §18A-5-2 and State Board of Education Policy 3234. School Calendar Survey input from parents, staff, and community members and feedback received through two public calendar forums also informed the development of the 2017-18 calendar.

The current school year (2016-17) will end for students on Friday, June 2. Students will be dismissed two hours early on June 2 to allow for required faculty senate meetings.

For additional school calendar information, please contact Nancy Hanna, assistant superintendent of Greenbrier County Schools at nhanna@k12.wv.us or at 304-647-6470.