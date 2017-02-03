Crawley-Grace Helen Webb Suttle, 89, passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, Fairlea, after a long illness.

Born Nov. 4, 1927, at Philadelphia, PA, she was a daughter of the late John Thomas and Mamie Laura Eckroth Webb.

Grace was a member of the First Church of God in White Sulphur Springs and was a retired seamstress from Kellwood. Grace enjoyed needlepoint crafts and watching television.

She was preceded in death by son-in-law, James Poe.

She is survived by daughter, Grace Poe; son, William J. Suttle and wife Gail all of Crawley; five grandchildren, Laura Lynn Simonds (Matthew) of La Vergne, TN, Melanie Dawn Anderson and companion Jessie Dozier of West Nashville, TN, Jennifer Ann Howard (Barry) of Apex, NC, Brittany Wilkins (Austin) of Murfreesboro, TN and William A. Suttle (Lyndsie) of Summersville, NC; 11 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, where Pastor Roy Barber and Pastor Youel Altizer officiated. Entombment followed in Wallace Memorial Mausoleum at Clintonville. The family received friends one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

