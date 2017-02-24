Golf tee times for 2017 season being accepted at The Greenbrier

Tee times for the 2017 golf season are now being accepted at The Greenbrier. The Greenbrier Course – home of the 1979 Ryder Cup and the 1994 Solheim Cup – will open Mar. 1. It will operate as a 12-hole routing until it closes in July to be reconstructed by The Greenbrier’s PGA TOUR Ambassador, Phil Mickelson.

“The Greenbrier course has so much history, and we’re incredibly excited about its future,” said Burt Baine, vice president of golf, The Greenbrier. “Our guests will have an amazing experience opening the season on these 12 spectacular holes.”

A dramatically upgraded and improved Meadows Course will open for play on May 26, just in time for Memorial Day weekend. Featuring an updated routing plan, newly reconstructed greens and signature stocked sod bunkers throughout the course, playing the Meadows Course will be a completely new experience for golfers at The Greenbrier.

“We are so proud of the new Meadows Course,” said Jamie Hamilton, associate director of golf, The Greenbrier. “In this business, courses always have to evolve, and we’re confident that the upgrades have brought the Meadows Course on par with our other courses, which have hosted so many prominent events. It will be an enjoyable and challenging experience for golfers of all levels.”

The Old White TPC Course, which has been upgraded with new fairways, greens and bunkers, is expected to open to the public on July 10.

Although renowned architect Keith Foster kept its routing plan and hole concepts intact, every green complex on The Old White TPC was rebuilt, while trees were selectively thinned to reintroduce views and sight lines not seen for decades.

“We didn’t want to lose any of the history of this beautiful course, which first opened in 1914,” said Hill Herrick, head golf professional, The Greenbrier. “It has withstood the test of time and is one of the favorite stops on the PGA TOUR, because of both its history and its design.

“Golfers will find new grasses and new green complexes throughout the course that will make the experience a new one, even for those who have enjoyed The Old White TPC throughout its long and storied history.”

The Greenbrier Sporting Club, a members-only club, features the Tom Fazio-designed Snead Course.

Its front 9 is scheduled to open Apr. 14 with the entire course opening on May 13. Oakhurst Links, which opened in 1884 and is the oldest golf club designed and built in America, is expected to reopen in the early summer.

Work continues on the new mountaintop course, which will be part of the Oakhurst neighborhood of The Greenbrier Sporting Club. Designed by four icons of the game of golf – Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino, Gary Player and the late Arnold Palmer – the new course is expected to be more than 8,000 yards long and will honor the legacy of the legends who designed it.

There’s also a golfing option for the days when Mother Nature simply won’t cooperate. The Greenbrier’s TruGolf Simulator gives golfers an opportunity to hone their swings before the spring begins or maintain it during rainy days during the season. Available through the end of March, the simulator features 85 world-renowned golf courses and 36 modes of play. Its TruTrack tracking system gives precise and immediate feedback about ball flight, club head positioning, swing path, club speed and more.

“It’s a really versatile machine,” said Billy Winters, director of golf instruction, The Greenbrier. “From an analytical standpoint, it provides everything you need to know, whether you’re practicing or taking a lesson. It’s a tremendous training tool, as well as a great deal of fun.”

For more information on any of The Greenbrier’s golf offerings, visit www.greenbrier.com/golf. To book your tee times call 877-599-9153 or e-mail teetimes@greenbrier.com.