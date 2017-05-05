GMYLA holds Livestock Field Day for youth

On Apr. 22, 40 youth from Greenbrier and Monroe counties participated in the First Annual Spring “Livestock Field Day” Workshop sponsored by the Greenbrier/Monroe Youth Livestock Association. 4-H and FFA Youth were able to increase knowledge about their livestock projects through hands on activities. Topics of discussion included animal nutrition, reproduction, and health. The morning activities included a hands on dissection of Digestive and Reproductive Systems of various livestock animals. Dr. Pat McHale of Seneca Trail Animal Hospital spoke to the participants on animal health. Lunch for the day was provided by Boone Tractor and Equipment. During the afternoon sessions, participants were given demonstrations on showing techniques and fitting their livestock projects by 3J Livestock and Wild Rose Farm. If you are interested in joining 4-H call the WVU Extension Office at 304-647-7408.