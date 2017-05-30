Garth Newel Piano Quartet returns to GVT

Greenbrier Valley Theatre (GVT) welcomes the world-renowned musical group The Garth Newel Piano Quartet on Friday, June 16, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $16. For tickets or more information, call GVT’s Box Office at 304-645-3838 or visit http://www.gvtheatre.org.

Greenbrier Valley Theatre is happy to welcome back The Garth Newel Piano Quartet, from the Garth Newel Music Center in Virginia. This internationally known quartet is comprised of Teresa Ling on the violin, Evelyn Grau on the viola, Jeanette Fang on the piano and Isaac Melamed on the cello. The concert will feature works from composers Arthur Foote and Gabriel Fauré.

“Personally, I am very excited that The Garth Newel Piano Quartet is returning this year, and many people have come up to me and expressed their excitement that they are returning this season,” Music Director Kermit Medsker said.

Coming from Virginia’s Appalachian mountains, this quartet of faculty members from The Garth Newel Music Center is known for their passionate interpretations of both classic and contemporary works. Past venues include Carnegie Hall (New York City), Strathmore Hall and The Chautauqua Institution.