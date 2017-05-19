Fox sentenced to 40 years

This week, April D. Fox was sentenced to 40 years in the State penitentiary for her abuse leading to the death of six year old Shane Yancey.

The sentence was announced by Greenbrier County Prosecuting Attorney Patrick Via. Following a four day trial, Fox was found guilty by a 12 member jury of Child Abuse Resulting in Death on Mar. 2, 2017.

Fox was entrusted with the child’s care and custody in June of 2014. At the time of his death, six year old Shane Yancey was emaciated, had suffered from multiple blunt force head trauma, had bruising all over his body, and was diagnosed with hypernatremia, commonly referred to as salt poisoning.

Fox did not speak at her sentencing.

Fayette County Judge Paul M. Blake, presiding as Special Judge imposed the sentence. Forty years is the maximum sentence allowed for this crime which was committed before the passage of “Emmaleigh’s Law” enhancing the penalty for crimes of this nature. Blake also imposed 20 years of intensive supervision of Fox upon her release from prison. Fox was remanded to custody immediately.

Senior Trooper J. W. Gilkeson of the West Virginia State Police investigated the crime and the criminal case was presented by Prosecuting Attorney Patrick Via and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Britt Ludwig.