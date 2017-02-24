First Annual WV Craft Brew Festival set for April at State Fairgrounds

The State Fair of West Virginia and Lewisburg Rotary Club are happy to announce the first-ever West Virginia Craft Brew Festival on Saturday, Apr. 29, at the State Fairgrounds in Lewisburg.

The event is set for 2-10 p.m. and will feature West Virginia’s finest craft breweries, an assortment of food trucks and all day music featuring Tyler Childers, Larry Keel, Holy Ghost Tent Revival, The Jon Stickley Trio and Black King Coal.

“We are very excited to bring this unique event to the Greenbrier Valley,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “The craft beer industry is growing in our state and this event is a chance to showcase the best of West Virginia. Add in the food and music, and it is looking to be a great day!”

Patrons for the Brew Festival will also have access to special workshops on beer and food pairings and the importance of agriculture in the brewing process. Tickets for the first-ever WV Craft Brew Fest may be purchased Mar. 1 by visiting www.statefairofwv.com or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). Tickets may also be purchased at the State Fair Box Office and other select locations Mar. 20.

The mission of this event is to support and expand the ever-growing craft beer movement in West Virginia, while also supporting the local community. Proceeds from this event will go toward the scholarship and endowment funds for the State Fair of West Virginia and Lewisburg Rotary Club.

For more information including tickets prices, please visit the State Fair of West Virginia Event Center’s website at www.statefairofwv.com

The State Fair Event Center is a 200 acre multi-purpose meeting and exposition facility providing a wide variety of event rental opportunities and hosting over 300 events annually. For more information, please visit www.statefairofwv.com, or follow fair events on Facebook and Twitter.

