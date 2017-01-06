Entertainment Calendar
Jan.7-15
Art Exhibits: Music of the Coalfields, Lobby Gallery; We are the Music Makers, Museum Gallery; “Simple Realism in Watercolor” by John Coffey, Old Stone Room; Carnegie Hall, Jan. 5-Feb. 24
Saturday, Jan. 7
The MET: Live in HD presents Nabucco, GVT, 12:55 p.m.
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
2nd Annual Chili Cook-off, GV Brewing Co., 6 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 8
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 3 p.m.
DJ/Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 9
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Salsa 101, Hill & Holler, 7 p.m.
Open mic night, Sweet Shoppe, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Pickin’ Inside, Stella’s, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Wednesday, Irish Pub, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 12
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Karaoke w/ Swerv’n Irvin, Sweet Shoppe, 9 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Fireside Friday w/ Jim Snyder, Hill & Holler, 6 p.m.
Little Jimmy Dickens Tribute, Carnegie Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Open mic night, Renick Community Ctr., 6 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 15
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 3 p.m.
DJ/Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.
