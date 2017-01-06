Entertainment Calendar

Jan.7-15

Art Exhibits: Music of the Coalfields, Lobby Gallery; We are the Music Makers, Museum Gallery; “Simple Realism in Watercolor” by John Coffey, Old Stone Room; Carnegie Hall, Jan. 5-Feb. 24

Saturday, Jan. 7

The MET: Live in HD presents Nabucco, GVT, 12:55 p.m.

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

2nd Annual Chili Cook-off, GV Brewing Co., 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 8

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 3 p.m.

DJ/Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 9

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Salsa 101, Hill & Holler, 7 p.m.

Open mic night, Sweet Shoppe, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Pickin’ Inside, Stella’s, 7 p.m.

Whiskey Wednesday, Irish Pub, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Karaoke w/ Swerv’n Irvin, Sweet Shoppe, 9 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 13

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Fireside Friday w/ Jim Snyder, Hill & Holler, 6 p.m.

Little Jimmy Dickens Tribute, Carnegie Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Open mic night, Renick Community Ctr., 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 15

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 3 p.m.

DJ/Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.

