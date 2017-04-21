Edward Kearney

Apr. 22, 1943 – Jan. 3, 2017

Edward was raised in the Bronx, NY. Immediately after graduating St. Raymond’s High School he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He served proudly, rising to the rank of Gunnery Sergeant. Semper Fidelis!

After his discharge from the military he attended and graduated Fairleigh Dickenson University in New Jersey. He followed a winding occupational path until he found a calling in the practice of massage therapy.

He moved from Los Angeles to Greenbrier County in 1992 and soon after began working at The Greenbrier Hotel Spa, where he remained for many years, simultaneously maintaining a private practice. Along the way Edward spent his winters in Thailand learning eclectic forms of Asian bodywork and studying Buddhism.

Edward’s gifts were unique and profound. All that have experienced his “work” will testify to his profound skill, generosity and healing ability.

In 2008 Edward decided to live in Thailand to become a Meditating Monk. He spent the rest of his life affiliated with the Kyaikhtisaung Pagoda Monastery in Thailand and Myanmar, ascending to the level of Senior Monk. He was named U Aung Ba.

On a return trip to visit with us in Greenbrier County, he had a massive stroke in flight. He was hospitalized in Atlanta and died there peacefully at Grace Harbor Hospice with his lifelong friend, Richard Dubin, “walking him home.”

U Aung Ba loved West Virginia and touched many hundreds of people and lives, attending to their health and wellbeing, alleviating pain and suffering. This was his passion and is his legacy. He lived a fully human life radiating kindness, service and compassion.

A brief memorial celebration will be held at the small park immediately across Lee Street from the main entrance to the Osteopathic Medical School. It will be held on his birthday, Saturday, Apr. 22, from 1-2 p.m. Everyone is invited.