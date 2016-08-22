By Mark Robinson

The Greenbrier East boys soccer team travelled to Summersville Tuesday for a scrimmage against Nicholas County High School. The scrimmage was cancelled after 32 minutes because of repeated lightning delays, but in that time frame East scored two goals, Nicholas scored zero. Jodice Shanklin and Sam Snyder scored for the Spartans. Head coach Lucas Lemine noted that East controlled the ball for 61 percent of the time played, and successfully completed 124 passes.

Looking toward upcoming practices, coach Lemine said, “We struggle with the simple stuff. Communication and playing the ball to feet. We get caught up in trying to use speed rather than skill. So we are going to work heavily in the upcoming practices on slowing kids down, playing to feet, and communication.”

The Lady Spartans soccer team outscored Nicholas County 8-0. Mallory Baker and Carley Midkiff each scored two goals, Fiona Beery, Kate Perkins and Alexis McKee each had one goal, and Nicholas County scored a goal into its own net, to make 8 total. Head coach Courtney Hudnall noted, “I had upper classmen and freshmen both scoring.”

Looking at the practices before the season begins, Hudnall stated “We will be working on talking, moving into space, and crossing and finishing. It’s still important that we are staying conditioned and fit and that we continue to learn to read each other on the field. Our strengths are that the upper classmen lead the freshmen. They have done such a great job getting the freshmen on board with our style of play.”

According to coach Hudnall, the defense did a good job of keeping the ball away from the goal, but there were a handfull of saves made by the goalies. East has three goalies playing this year, all ninth graders: Mallory Alderson, Kelly Hanson, and Robin White.