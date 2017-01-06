DSLCC offers Arts Management courses this semester

Dabney S. Lancaster Community College is offering four of the courses that are part of a career studies certificate in arts management, one of the college’s newest programs.

Courses in the spring semester include Topics in Volunteer Management, Topics in Financial Management for the Arts, Topics in Events Planning, and a coordinated internship. All courses will begin the week of Jan. 9. Registration is underway.

Topics in Volunteer Management and the Coordinated Internship will be online. Volunteer Management will cover the key aspects of using the time and talents of volunteers in nonprofit organizations to complement paid staff. Students will learn about recruiting, retaining, training, scheduling, and recognizing them for their time and talents. Coordinated internship will be student placement into arts-based organizations for several hours each week throughout the spring semester.

Topics in Event Planning and Management will meet Wednesday evenings at 5:30 p.m. The instructor will cover the tasks that must be performed to ensure a successful experience for the patron, including those done before, during, and after the event.

Topics in Financial Management will meet on Thursday evenings at 5:30 pm. While the focus will be placed on arts-based organizations, those who work or volunteer at other nonprofits will find the topics useful.

To register, call Student Services at 540-863-2820 or the DSLCC Rockbridge Regional Center at 540-261-1211, or visit www.dslcc.edu.

Eligible residents of West Virginia are welcome to enroll at DSLCC. Those who live in Greenbrier, Monroe, Pocahontas, Mercer or Summers counties may be eligible to enroll at DSLCC and pay the Virginia in-state tuition rates.