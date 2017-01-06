DSLCC announces Practical Nursing Testing schedules

Dabney S. Lancaster Community College will begin taking applications for the 2017-2018 Practical Nursing Program that begins in May.

In addition to the application, a test is required.

Five sessions have been scheduled: Saturday, Jan. 7 at 8:30 a.m.; Thursday, Jan. 19 at 3:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 2 at 3:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8:30 a.m.; and Thursday, Mar. 9 at 3:30 p.m. All sessions will be held at the DSLCC Rockbridge Regional Center, located at 35 Vista Links Drive, Buena Vista, VA.

Students should call 540-261-1211 to register for the test session of their choice and pay the testing fee. Check www.dslcc.edu for the latest information.