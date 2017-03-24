Dorie Miller Park getting a facelift

Dorie Miller Park is about to have its furniture rearranged, so to speak.

The four-plus acre park, almost constantly in use, is overdue for a facelift. The Lewisburg Parks Commission, together with suggestions and concerns contributed by the local community, has generated a plan to renovate the park grounds that is even now underway. At the Tuesday, Mar. 21, Lewisburg City Council meeting, one of the support legs for the project, approval of $25,000 from the coal severance fund, was earmarked for the park.

The parks commission, headed by Lewisburg City Council member Josh Baldwin, has put in months of discussions with Public Works Director Roger Pence to develop a more useful park layout that will provide a safer environment for children, include more and better parking, increase restroom sites and relocate one of the shelters to a more accessible spot.

The biggest development for Dorie Miller Park will be a brand new playpark. Baldwin has described the make-over as “a destination playpark,” projected to be in place by 2018, to be funded with corporate and private donations. Baldwin said public awareness of the Dorie Miller Park renovations is being spearheaded by the WVSOM student/community relations committee under the direction of parks commission member Janice Cooley and WVSOM student Ryan Grant.

